George Silverman, of Swampscott, formerly of Malden, entered into rest on April 21, 2020.

Beloved husband of the late Beatrice (Nathanson) Silverman. Devoted father of Nanci and Michael Halperin of Easton, Randi Levenson of Swampscott, and Amy and Dr. Jeffrey Sorkin of Marblehead. Cherished grandfather of Zachary, Jacob, Jamie, Allison, Amanda, and Jeremy. Loving son of the late Flora and Louis Silverman of Malden. Dear brother of the late Marvin Sills of West Hartford, Conn.

George was a graduate of Malden High School. A retired salesman, he was known for his quick wit and sense of humor, his love of sports, and his devotion to family and friends.

Funeral services are private due to current health restrictions. Expressions of sympathy may be donated to the CDC Foundation, P.O. Box 117300, Atlanta, GA 30368-7300. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.