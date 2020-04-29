Irene (Weiss) Moffie, of Revere, entered into rest on April 25, 2020, at the age of 96, having succumbed to Covid-19.

Beloved wife of the late Eli Moffie. Devoted mother of Barry and his wife Jeri (Dishler) Moffie of Peabody, Sharon and her husband Alan Aaronson of West Hills, Calif., and Barbara and her husband Craig Gilchrist of Ocean Grove, N.J. Cherished grandmother of Mara Moffie Smith and her husband Kevin Smith, and Leah Moffie Bordieri and her husband Charles Bordieri. Adoring great-grandmother of Eli and Jamie Smith. The loving sister of Fay Freedman of Revere, the late Zelma Ritvo of Kensington, Md., and the late Lillian Rubin of Las Vegas, Nev. Dear daughter of the late Hyman and Bessie (Voland) Weiss.

Irene grew up in Revere, graduated from Revere High School in 1940, and raised her family in Revere.

An expert, prolific knitter and crocheter, she worked at her mother’s store, The Revere Yarn Shop, until its closing, then continued her career as a teacher of knitting, crocheting, and needlepoint in the private sector and in public adult education programs. Mid-career, several of her original crochet designs were published by a popular yarn company. She instilled a passion for knitting in scores of youngsters at the Revere Jewish Community Center and later volunteered as the leader of the knitting group at the Jack Satter House. Through the years she donated hundreds of handmade sweaters, hats, blankets, dolls, and benchwarmers to assorted charities and schools.

In addition to her needlework pursuits, she loved traveling and exploring new places, tending to her small garden, musical theater ,and a good old fashioned Kelly’s lobster roll. Late in life, she took pleasure in applying a rainbow of colors to her coloring books.

In Irene’s eyes, there were no strangers. She enjoyed telling her tales to whoever was within earshot. Most folks remember her as fun and unique. Most of all, she cherished her time spent with family and friends, especially her granddaughters and her great grandsons.

Funeral services are private due to current health restrictions. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the Chelsea Jewish Employee Emergency Assistance Fund. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.