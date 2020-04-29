Sylvia (Rubin) Goldstein was born on July 22, 1930, and passed away on April 26, 2020, at the age of 89.

Born and raised in Chelsea, she met and married her late husband Berton Goldstein, and moved to Peabody to raise their family. Their family owned business, Goldstein’s Supermarket, allowed them to keep strong ties in the Chelsea community.

Devoted mother of Gary Goldstein and his wife Dayle, Sheryl Seltser and her husband Peter, Betty Arsenault and her husband Michael, and Karen Benson and her husband Stephen Hampton. Cherished grandmother of Adam Seltser and his wife Janette, Stephani Pelliccione and her husband Jason, Joshua Goldstein and his wife Ngoc Anh, Richard Goldstein, Danielle Lima and her husband Jesse, Jason Arsenault and his wife Jaclyn, and Eric Benson. Cherished great-grandmother of Arianna and Amaris Seltser, Sophie and Luke Goldstein, Lilianna and Ethan Pelliccione, Hannah and Sadie Lima, and Keegan Arsenault. Loving sister of Alan Rubin, and the late Norman Rubin, Sarah Grow, Nettie Cores, and Esther Rubin.

The center of Sylvia’s world was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was the heart of the entire family and was the most caring, loving woman, who truly loved her family more than anything else in the world. Her kindness to others extended far beyond her immediate family. She will be greatly missed by all of us.

Due to the current health crisis, the services will be private. Donations in Sylvia's memory may be made to Alzheimer's and Dementia Organizations or your favorite charity.