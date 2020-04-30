Columbia Swinson, 97, of Swampscott, passed away on April 23, 2020 at the Devereux Nursing Home, Marblehead, after testing positive for Covid-19.

Born in Bethlehem, Penn., she was the daughter of the late Michael and Maria Michaela Marina Cavota. She started working at a very early age as a seamstress at Elisa Styles, Martins Creek, Penn., so she could allow her sisters to finish high school and finally retired in 1997. She was a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union, I.L.G.W.U., and its retirees club in Easton, Penn.

She enjoyed and was accomplished in needlepoint and crochet and made many beautiful heirloom quality blankets and spreads for her family and friends. She also enjoyed cooking, gardening, bingo, and being with her friends at the Swampscott Senior Center. Most of all, she enjoyed caring for, holding, and talking to her five furry friends (three dogs and two cats): Poncho, Gracie, Levi, Noah, and Middy! It was a mutual admiration of giving and getting constant unconditional LOVE! She also loved the daily feeding of her more than three dozen Koi fish in the front yard pond.

Columbia – “Gem of the Ocean” – that was what her friends called her. She was unique and so was her name, and she never ever met another person with that same first name. Columbia was a both a great conversationalist and an even greater listener and her telephone became her lifeline. She could talk for hours about anything and everything, especially about the nightly news events reported on TV.

She was a member of both the Rosary Society and St. Rocco’s Church, Martins Creek, Penn., and St. John the Evangelist Church, Swampscott.

She moved to Swampscott in 1995 and lived with her daughter Ginger and her husband David and her two granddaughters Kayla Marie Zeller and Merina Alexander Zeller until August 2019, when she moved into her final residence at the Alliance Care Devereaux Nursing Home, Marblehead. As a loving grandmother, she got to travel extensively with her daughters and their families, visiting Bermuda, St., John, U.S. V.I., Ireland, France, Italy, and of course, Disneyworld. After an early divorce, she lived almost all of her adult life as a single mom, and she did a marvelous job raising two smart, strong, and beautiful daughters.

Columbia is survived by her daughter Ginger and her husband David Zeller, her granddaughters Kayla Zeller and her partner Christian Galacar, Merina Zeller and her partner Cameron Pelkey, and also by her daughter Barbara and her husband William Crawford, who lived throughout Europe and are currently living in southern France, and by her grandson Michael DeGans and his spouse Fabrice DeGans, of Seattle, Wash. Her sisters Mary Jane DeFrancisco and Rose DiEmidio pre-deceased her. Columbia had so many relatives she loved and cared about, especially her nieces and nephews Gregory DeFrancisco and family, Joseph DeFrancisco and family, Vincent DeFrancisco and family, Fred and Geraldine DiEmidio and family, John and Lucy DiEmidio and family, and Frances and Ralph Carl and family. Columbia was a very special woman who was truly loved and valued by everyone she met and, with all humility, never knew a person who didn’t like or love her.

A memorial service Zellerbrating her Life will be held at some future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Rocco’s Catholic Church, Martin’s Creek, Penn., or the Swampscott Senior Center, Swampscott. Online condolences can be made at palmerifuneralhome.com.