Muriel Talkov, of Swampscott, entered into rest on April 23, 2020 at the age of 90.

Beloved wife of Dr. Eli Talkov, with whom she shared 59 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Roger Talkov and his wife Inga Parsons of Swampscott, Cynthia and her husband Andrew Boyd of Marblehead, and Dr. Paul Talkov of East Boston. Cherished grandmother of Ara, Ethan, and Eric. Dear sister of Elaine Samuels of Chestnut Hill, and dear sister-in-law of Leonard and Joan Talkov of North Andover. Loving daughter of the late Jenny and Henry Kabatchnick of Fitchburg, and sister of the late Samuel Kabatchnick and the late Laurence Kabat. She also leaves many nephews, nieces, and cousins who adored her.

A graduate of Fitchburg High School and Boston University, Muriel worked as a legal secretary in Boston before settling on the North Shore, where she raised her family and built a loving home.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Muriel’s memory to Congregation Shirat Hayam, Swampscott; to the Special Olympics of Massachusetts; or to a charity of your choice.

