Herman “Hank” Sokolow, of Marblehead, formerly of Lynn, died of complications from COVID-19 on April 28, 2020 at the age of 90.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Marilyn (Spack) Sokolow, four children, nine grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents William (Wolf) and Mary Sokolow, and his brother Saul Sokolow.

Left to honor his memory are his children Jerry Sokolow and his wife Yael, Rich Sokolow and his wife Michelle Harris, Bill Sokolow and his companion Phyllis Rittner, and Pam (Sokolow) Lester and her husband Yosef Chaim. He also leaves behind grandchildren Karen and Adam Sokolow, Amy and Janna Sokolow, Anna Sokolow, and Yisroel Leib, and Mendel, Lazer and Dovid Lester.

Hank was a loving and devoted family man who enjoyed engaging with everyone who crossed his path, often delving into existential questions of G-d and humanity, and seeking ultimate life truths. His kindness extended beyond his family and friends to those in need, helping both charities and individuals seeking advice or assistance. He was exceptionally proud of his children and grandchildren, eagerly attending all family simchas and celebrations throughout the years. A lover of animals, Hank enjoyed feeding birds, ducks, squirrels, and stray cats that wandered in his direction.

Hank served in the Korean War in Germany in the 1950s, and then settled in Lynn, where he ran a catering business together with his brother-in-law. After serving coffee, doughnuts, and sandwiches to thousands of local workers, he eventually tired of rising early and turned his attention to the local real estate market. For many years, he successfully owned and managed rental properties throughout the Lynn area, eventually moving his young family to Marblehead and joining Temple Emanu-el and the Marblehead JCC. He enjoyed traveling throughout Europe with Marilyn, taking trips to Las Vegas and Foxwoods, and listening to Talk Radio.

Funeral services for Hank have been held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Jewish Journal, or by mail to P.O. Box 2089, Salem, MA 01970. Hank had a special connection with the Journal, as his daughter, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter all have written for the newspaper at various times throughout the paper’s history.