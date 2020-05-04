Sidney Grob, of Peabody, formerly of Swampscott, entered into rest on April 30, 2020 at the age of 98.

He was the beloved husband of Edna (Fishman) Grob for 72 years. Devoted father of Steven and Dorothy Grob of Stonington, Conn., and Ellen and Norman Erlich of Swampscott. Cherished grandfather of Joshua Grob, Brett and Mary Grob, David and Danielle Erlich, and Jonathan and Yael Erlich. Loving great-grandfather of Teddy and Callie Grob. The brother of Betty Kaufman and brother-in-law to the late Fred Kaufman. Dear son of the late Samuel and Rose (Millman) Grob.

Sidney grew up in Lynn, and graduated from Classical High School and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy to serve his country during WWII.

For many years, Sidney was the owner of a company which manufactured women’s sportswear apparel. He later worked in financial services as a stockbroker, and was employed by Josephthal and Company and Merrill Lynch, later retiring as a Vice President of Investments at Paine Webber.

He raised his family in Swampscott and lived there for over 65 years. He was a caring and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and he will be deeply missed.

Funeral services are private due to regulations imposed by the Coronavirus pandemic. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Sidney’s memory to the charity of your choice. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.