The North Suburban Jewish Community Center in Peabody is proud to announce the annual Beverly Finn Memorial Scholarship for a graduating High School Senior that attended the NSJCC early childhood center.

Mrs. Finn was a beloved teacher at the NSJCC for many years. Her unbridled warm, kindness and passion for teaching was a constant ray of sunshine at the NSJCC. She will be forever remembered in our hearts.

For more information or to apply, contact Arlyne at Arlyneg@nsjcc.org.

The deadline for applications has been extended to May 30, 2020.