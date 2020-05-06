On April 9, we informed readers that the health crisis had caused a significant economic impact at the Journal. As a free publication, the Journal relies on paid advertising, grants and donations from readers to publish. Because of COVID-19, the Journal has seen a significant drop in advertising revenue. We have also had to postpone our annual Honorable Menschions Fundraising Gala, which in total caused a $150,000 shortfall. At that time, we turned to you – our readers – to help us continue to publish.

Over the last month, readers have responded, donating $56,306 – an expression of confidence in the Journal. We thank you for your contributions, and understanding that we can’t do this alone. Your donations signal that this paper is needed to continue to link the Jewish and interfaith community. We are more than one-third of the way to meet our goal to keep publishing, and now need to raise a total of $93,694 by Aug. 31. Donations can made online at jewishjournal.org; by mail at P.O. Box 2089, Salem, MA 01970; or by calling the Journal at 978-745-4111. Every donation, small and large, is tax-deductible and will make a difference.

Positive developments often occur in the midst of a crisis. Let’s make history together, and keep our community unified and the presses rolling.

Thank you for your support.