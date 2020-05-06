JJ: What happens when you have to help someone out of a building?

Todd: We’re limiting the number of members entering any dwelling. For an initial medical assessment, if the patient is able to walk, we assist them out to the ambulance to reduce the amount of time spent in the dwelling. If they need assistance in getting to the ambulance we wear appropriate PPE and provide the patient with a mask.

JJ: Are you wearing protective gear other than what you normally use?

Todd: At all incidents, all members entering any facility or dwelling are wearing masks and gloves and, if necessary, eye protection.

JJ: Have there been any COVID-related emergencies that you’ve responded to?

Todd: While the number hasn’t been overwhelming, we find ourselves regularly responding to confirmed or suspected COVID-19 related emergencies.

JJ: Emotionally, how is this period affecting you since you’re on the front lines?

Todd: Emotionally, one of the most difficult situations our members have encountered during this time of social distancing is having to explain to a worried family member why they cannot accompany their loved one to the hospital. I’m hopeful that things will get back to normal soon, but until then we’ll continue with these safety precautions to help keep our members and the public as safe as possible.