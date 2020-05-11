Cara T. Huberman, 53, late of Winthrop, formerly of Saugus, entered into eternal rest on May 9, 2020.

Beloved mother of Sam McSweeney. Dear daughter of Susan (Cohen) and Allan Huberman. Loving sister of Dana Huberman (Grace Induni) and Nina Huberman (Howard Stein). Adoring aunt of Annabella, Brady, and Robyn. Devoted partner of Fran Sweeney. Former daughter-in-law of Linda and Bill McSweeney. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Libbie and Samuel Huberman and Lillian and Edward Rosenwald.

Cara graduated from Saugus High School in 1985, then went on to earn her B.S. in fashion design from the Philadelphia College of Textiles & Science and a M.A. in journalism from Northeastern University. She was incredibly talented at everything she did.

Cara loved traveling, the arts, rock concerts, and, of course, her friends and family. After a long battle with COVID-19, she succumbed to the virus. She lived life to the fullest. May she be free from suffering and rest in peace and take comfort in knowing how loved Sam will be.

Due to Social Distancing restrictions, services were private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to The Samuel McSweeney College Fund at Citizens Bank, 35 Putnam St., Winthrop, MA 02152. For online condolences, go to goldmanfc.com. Arrangements were handled by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.