Charlotte (Touber) Hoffman, 93, died peacefully on May 4, 2020 at the Deveraux House in Marblehead.

She was the daughter of Carrie Touber and Maxwell Touber. She was the beloved wife of the late Philip Hoffman and the loving sister of the late Selma Touber.

Charlotte graduated from Lynn Classical High School in 1944. She was a lifelong resident of Lynn and a member of Temple Beth El.

She is survived by her loving children Aileen (Hoffman) Cordette of Swampcott and her husband Gary Cordette, and Alan Hoffman of Needham. She was the grandmother of Jessica (Cordette) Mitchell and her husband Drew of Freedom, Calif., and Maxwell Hoffman of New York City. She was the great-grandmother of Eli Mitchell, and the aunt of Merle Gordon of Saugus.

Charlotte was a very happy person who always had a smile on her face. She was beautiful inside and out. A special thanks to all the staff at Devereaux House in Marblehead for their exceptional kindness and extraordinary care.

Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.