Eleanora Grad, of Peabody, passed on May 3, 2020 at the age of 92 due to complications from COVID-19.

Born on October 6, 1927, Eleanora grew up in Rohatyn, Poland, came to the United States in 1949, and became a U.S. citizen in 1955. She survived the Holocaust, enduring the war for seven years in a concentration camp. After coming to the United States, Eleanora worked for many years as an executive secretary at Johnson & Johnson, and was an award-winning sales associate at Filene’s.

Eleanora was a dedicated member of Temple B’Nai Abra­ham in Beverly for many years. After moving to Swampscott, she was a member of Congregation Shirat Hayam.

Eleanora cherished her time with her family and friends at Harriett and Ralph Kaplan Estates in Peabody, where she lived for the past 13 years. She also enjoyed her time at temple and took comfort in her faith.

She was the loving sister of the late Minnie Frisch and the late Bella Grad. She was the daughter of the late Tonia (Klarnet) and the late Saul Grad. She is survived by her nephews and nieces Aser and Ina Frisch, Sheldon and Fern Frisch, and Madeline Frisch. Eleanora is also survived by seven great-nieces and nephews. and eight great-great-nieces and nephews.

A private graveside funeral service for Eleanora was held on May 7, with interment at Sons of Abraham Cemetery, Cole Street, Beverly. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Congregation Shirat Hayam, 55 Atlantic Ave., Swampscott, MA 01907.

