Jordan S. Trieber, of Beverly, formerly of Peabody, Revere, and Boston, entered into rest on May 4, 2020 at the age of 87.

Born on October 16, 1932, Jordan grew up in Revere and raised his family in Peabody.

He served in the U.S. Navy on four ships in four years: the USS Shannon, USS Olmsted, USS Harry Bauer, and the USS Kawishiwi. He took pride in his service to his country.

Jordan was the Director of Field Service for TechnoMed, whose corporate office was located in France. He would travel to France for their Medical Lithotripters Technology, which he helped bring to the hospitals here in the United States.

He volunteered as a hockey coach for many years when Peabody had intramural sports. The highlight of his coaching career was when his team was selected to go to Canada to compete against the Canadian boys. His team won the championship and came home with the trophy. These teenagers were 15 years old. Smiles lasted for weeks.

Jordan also loved golf, baseball, swimming, basketball, and tennis. He took such pleasure in teaching and coaching his children in all these sports.

He cherished his time spent with family and friends. A funeral service for Jordan was held on May 8 at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon.

Jordan was the beloved husband of Esta (Brookstein), the devoted father of Nancy Sheehan and her husband William of Peabody, Alan Trieber and his wife Ann Canavan of Orleans, and Daryl Trieber-Collins and her husband Michael of Peabody. He was the cherished grandfather of Mark A. Brooks, the loving brother of Harold and Saundra Trieber, and the uncle of Steven and Richard Trieber. He was the dear son of the late Irving and Edith Trieber.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his honor to Beverly Veterans Council, 191 Cabot St., Beverly, MA 01915.