Lita Goodstein Block, late of Scarsdale, N.Y., passed away on May 11, 2020. She was 87 years old.

Beloved wife of the late Robert Block. Beloved mother of Linda Purcell and Michael Block. Beloved brother of Mike and Jerry Goodstein. Beloved sister-in-law of Arlene Goodstein. Beloved grandmother of Harrison and Hannah Purcell. Beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Donations in Lita's memory may be sent to MidWestchester YMCA, 999 Wilmot Road, Scarsdale, NY 10583. Arrangements were handled by Riverside Memorial Chapel, Mt. Vernon, N.Y.