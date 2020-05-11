S. Harold Shear, of Medford and Swampscott, entered into rest on May 6, 2020 at the age of 95.

Harold was the beloved husband of the late Josephine (Jacobs) Shear. Devoted father of Frank Shear of Framingham, James Shear of North Reading, and David Shear of Swampscott. Devoted father-in-law of Rena Shear and Heidi Shear. Cherished grandfather of Lauren, Sierra, Cooper, and Joshua Shear. Loving brother of Geri Welans, Berta Shear, and Sidney Shear. Dear son of the late Benjamin and Helen Shear.

Born on January 6, 1925, Harold grew up in Medford, and served in the infantry in Belgium, France, and Germany in World War II. He graduated from Harvard University and Columbia University, and raised his family in Swampscott. He owned and operated a clothing store with his sister Geri Welans and his brother-in-law Sid Welans, and thereafter he owned and operated a book bindery, employing his sons Frank and James.

He loved fishing, lively and humorous conversation with friends and family, attending Harvard football games, and studying about World War II.

Funeral services were private due to regulations imposed by the Coronavirus pandemic. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to a food bank of the donor’s choice. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.