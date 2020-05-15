Robert M. Cheren, of Swampscott, formerly of Revere and California, entered into rest on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the age of 72.

Beloved husband of the late Roslind (Baltimore) Cheren. Devoted father of Andrew and Kristine Cheren and the late Erick Cheren. Cherished grandfather of Kate and Cole Cheren. The loving brother of Marlene (Cheren) and Barry Geiman. Adored uncle of Tracey, Russell, Jonathan, and Samantha Roman. Dear son of the late Edward and Sylvia (Trucktman) Cheren.

Robert was an executive in the motion picture industry. He was a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Third Decade Council of the American Film Institute, Variety Club Children’s Charities, and the Foundation of Motion Picture Pioneers. He cherished his time spent with family, friends, and respected colleagues.

Funeral services are private due to regulations imposed by the Coronavirus pandemic. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Robert’s memory to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.