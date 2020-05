Sylvia (Marder) Hertzel, late of Sharon and Peabody, died on May 14, 2020. She was 100 years old.

Beloved wife of the late Ralph Hertzel. Dear daughter of Louis and Rebecca Marder. Devoted mother of Bob Hertzel and his partner Joni of Conn., and Pam Krinsky and her husband Bob of Lynnfield. Grandmother of Greg Klein-Hertzel, Meredith Klein-Hertzel, and Scott Krinsky.

Arrangements were handled by Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, Canton.