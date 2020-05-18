Edith “Yuddie” (Bloom) (Seligman) Spector, of Delray Beach, Fla., and Swampscott, entered into rest May 15, 2020 at the age of 93.

Beloved wife of Ben Spector,with whom she shared 31 years of marriage. Loving wife to the late Aaron “Red” Seligman. Devoted mother of Howard Seligman and his late wife Lois, and Edward Seligman and his wife Donna. Cherished grandmother of Adam Seligman and his wife Tammy, Todd Seligman and his girlfriend Kerry Sousa, Jessica Guyer and her husband Chris, and Ariana Esdra and her husband Anthony. Step-mother to Mariam Temple and her late husband Lenny, and the late Joel Spector. Loving sister of the Late Jean Siegel and Late Marcia Wolinski, sister-in-law to the late Norm Seligman, Temmie and Larry Levitan, Barbara and Lewis Tobasky, and Leona Spector. Beloved aunt to Beverly Bloch, and many nieces and nephews.

The family is grateful to have had Nicole McDonald in our lives who, along with Ben’s family, gave Yuddie so much love and care.

After her retirement from Espo Litho, she would often be found in Vinnin Square, where she had a passion for shopping at Marshalls. Yuddie was never one to miss an opportunity to socialize with friends, both in person or over the phone. Yuddie and Ben enjoyed the sun and walking. Her contagious smile was especially radiant when surrounded by friends and family.

Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to American Heart Association, or support gynecologic oncology research at Mass General Hospital by making a gift online (under Section 2, add Lois Seligman). The staff at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel was honored to care for Yuddie and her family. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.