Sylvia (Fingerman) Revman, of Peabody, formerly of Marblehead and Swampscott, entered into rest on May 15, 2020 at the age of 96.

Sylvia was the beloved wife of the late Norman Revman, with whom she shared over 70 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Audrey Linsky and her late husband George, Bruce Revman and his wife Anne, and Donna Revman. Cherished grandmother of Stephanie Katz and her husband Andrew, Debora LaFlamme and her husband Gary, Aarin Linsky, Casey Revman, and Amanda Subashi and her husband Ben. Adoring great-grandmother of Madison and Sam Katz, and Morgan and Mackenzie LaFlamme. Loving sister of the late Freda Shelan, the late Molly Goldberg, and the late Frances Markis. Beloved Aunt “Syvie” to many nieces and nephews.

Sylvia’s family is enormously grateful for the incredibly compassionate love and care given to her while she was a resident at The Brudnick Center for Living.

For over 40 years, before moving to Brudnick Center for Living, Sylvia was a daily participant of the Temple Israel and now Congregation Shirat Hayam morning minyan. She loved the companionship of the members and they loved her.

Sylvia worked until she was 90 years old at Kenneth Jon Jewelers in Swampscott. After her retirement, she continued filling her time with reading, her never-ending knitting projects, and the New York Times Sunday Crossword Puzzle. Sylvia was always her happiest spending time with her family. She never missed a birthday party, a play, a recital, or a graduation.

Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Shirat Hayam Daily Minyan Fund.