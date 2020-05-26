Hannah (Galanter) Zold, 92 years of age, of West Peabody, formerly of Michigan and Middleton, entered into eternal rest due to COVID-19 on May 18, 2020.

Beloved mother of Joyce Burke of Middleton, Ellen Zold Goldman of North Reading, and Diane Zold-Gross of Haverhill, and their families. Cherished grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of two, with family in Mich., Nev., Wash., Md., and Ohio. She follows into rest her parents Rabbi Simon Galanter and Lena Galanter, her husband of 38 years Samuel Hillel Zold, and her brother and sister Max Galanter and Tema Rabinowitz.

After raising her children, Hannah then found her calling at the Jewish Community Center preschool in West Peabody, where she found joy in working with the many children whose lives she touched.

Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service was held on May 22. Contributions in Hannah’s memory may be made to any organization related to love and care for children, dogs, painting, a cure for dementia, cancer, or development of a covid vaccine.

Arrangements were handled by H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes, Haverhill-Bradford.