Jeffrey Louis Terban, aged 45, originally of Peabody, passed away on May 11, 2020 from COVID-19.

Jeffrey, the son of the late Robert Terban, is survived by his dedicated mother Roberta Shear Terban Minkovitz, his step-father Glenn Minkovitz, his sister Aimee Stone and brother-in-law Jason Stone, his aunts Laynie Terban and Lori Terban, his niece Marlee Stone and nephew Brett Stone, his step-sister Amy Gilmore and her husband Josh, and his step-brother Michael Minkovitz and his wife Andrea. He was predeceased by his Zayde Goodman E. Shear, Nana Blanche Shear, Papa Joseph Terban, and Nana Marcia Terban.

Jeffrey was a devoted New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan. He loved celebrating any occasion, especially with his Bridgewell and Boulder Way friends and staff. His biggest joy came from being with his family, who love him and will miss him dearly.

Due to current health conditions, services and memorial week were private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Development & Marketing Bridgewell, 10 Dearborn Road, Peabody, MA 01960. Arrangements were handled by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.