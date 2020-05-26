Lawrence “Larry” Sandler, of Revere, formerly of Dorchester, Lynn, and Swampscott, entered into rest on May 23, 2020 at the age of 86.

Beloved husband of Claire (Gold) Sandler, with whom he shared 65 years of marriage. Devoted father of Mark Sandler and his wife Lisa of Lynn, and Lynne Sandler and her fiancé Charles Katz and his son Gideon Katz of Cambridge. The loving brother of Millie Laycob of Brockton. Dear son of the late Ralph and Shirley (Sidell) Sandler. Larry also leaves many cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

The family is deeply grateful to the staff at Advocate Healthcare of East Boston for their warm, dedicated, and compassionate care during Larry’s illness.

Funeral services are private due to regulations imposed by the Coronavirus pandemic. A celebration of life to honor Larry’s memory will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Larry’s memory to Temple Sinai of Marblehead, 1 Community Road, Marblehead, MA 01945; Project Bread, 145 Border St., East Boston, MA 02128; or to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.