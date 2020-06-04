Sandra (Zetlen) Singer, 82, died peacefully at Sawtelle Family Hospice in Reading on June 2, 2020, after a brief battle with leukemia.

Sandy was born in Cambridge to Lillian and Alan Zetlen and grew up in Salem. She met the love of her life, Marty Singer, from Peabody, and spent 54 years in a wonderful loving marriage. Sandy and Marty raised their three children in Beverly and moved to Brooksby Village in Peabody in 2005. Marty predeceased Sandy in 2009.

For her whole life, Sandy was an avid and eager volunteer. Among the organizations that benefited from her time and skills were North Beverly Elementary School PTA, Temple B’Nai Abraham, and the Beverly Hospital Aid Association. Most recently, Sandy was an ombudsman at Hunt Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Danvers. She put in countless hours providing resident advocacy, taking incredible pride in her work. Shortly before she became ill, she had started volunteering with Pastoral Ministries at Brooksby Village.

Sandy had the unique ability to make people feel they were the only person in the room –always listening and giving. She was happiest taking care of and giving to others. Sandy reached out and affected everyone whose path she crossed. Sandy was devoted to the Brooksby community, becoming an integral part of the lives of her large group of friends. She will be greatly missed.

Sandy leaves behind her beloved children Andria Eisen and her husband Joel of Toronto, David Singer and his wife Randy of Framingham, and Michael Singer of Portsmouth, N.H. She leaves her sister Margie Kurtzman and her husband Lew of Wilmington, N.C., and her brother John Margold and his wife Julie Shelffo of Grand Rapids, Mich.

Sandy was an involved grandmother to her five grandchildren and her grandson-in-law, all of whom she loved beyond measure: Rebecca Eisen and her husband Josh Adler, Jonah Eisen, Shira Eisen, Noah Singer, and Daniel Singer.

A private burial will take place at Sons of Abraham Cemetery, Beverly. A virtual memorial service will take place at a later date.

Sandy’s children would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Beth Israel Hospital’s oncology/hematology floor, and the staff at Sawtelle Family Hospice.

Donations can be made in Sandy’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, and to Brooksby Village Benevolent Care Fund, 300 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody, MA 01960 (978) 536-7810).

Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.