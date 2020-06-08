Alexander (Shurik) Tabenkin, 87, passed away on June 5, 2020. A resident of Providence, R.I., for over 30 years, he lived the last 10 years in Natick, Mass., to be closer to his children and grandchildren.

Alex was born in Moscow, USSR, in 1933, and was the only child of Dr. Lubov Isakovich, an obstetrician, and Natan Tabenkin, a civil engineer. During WWII, he and his family survived the German invasion by escaping to Uzbekistan. Alex lived in Uzbekistan for two years, without formal schooling and in poverty. After the war, Alex returned to Moscow, where he attended formal school and met many lifelong friends.

Alex earned a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and in English, a decision that shaped the rest of his life.

Alex married the love of his life, Faina, and they had two children, Boris and Lev. In 1977, the family immigrated to the United States to Providence.

Alex spent his entire career at Maher Federal. Alex became a frequent speaker and prominent writer on the subject of his expertise.

In retirement, Alex and Faina traveled the world and spent time with family and friends. He was a collector of music and historical artifacts, including maps, coins, and flags.

Alex is survived by his beloved wife Faina; his children Boris (Lea) and Lev (Lisa); grandchildren Nathan, Josh, Jenna, Adam, and Micah; sister-in-law Galina (Lev); and nieces Vicky and Gittel.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation.

Arrangements were handled by Sugarman-Sinai Memorial Chapel, Providence, R.I.