Howard J. Nathan, age 78, of Peabody, formerly of Revere, passed peacefully on May 29, 2020.

A graduate of Revere High School, Parsons College, and UC Berkeley, Howard was co-founder of the investment firm Nathan & Lewis Securities in NYC.

Howard was predeceased by his parents Donald and Ida of Revere, and his sister Jane Brown of Calif. He leaves his brother Bob and his wife Robyn of Peabody, his children Martin and his wife Rina of Calif., his soon-to-be-granddaughter Tala Sofia Nathan, his daughter Tina Kalil and her husband Paul of Ill., his grandsons Jack, Charlie, and Sam of Ill., stepson Dario Muneton, his wife Pilar, and grandchildren Gabriella and Jacob of Conn., his niece Dallas Kacev and nephews Zachary Brown, and Shad and Ben Nathan. He also leaves his companion of many years, Rachael Breault, and his friend and former wife, Nelly Nathan.

Howard enjoyed ballroom dancing, horseback riding, singing, and country music. He searched across the country, but could not find a better roast beef sandwich than the one he found at Kelly’s on the beach.

Services will be private. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.