Irving “Hank” Greenberg, a lifelong resident of Revere, passed on April 30, 2020.

He was the devoted husband of 68 years to Nancy (Trager) Greenberg. Devoted father of the late Steven Greenberg. Also survived by his daughter Shirlee McDaniel. Loving son of the late Samuel Greenberg and Anna (Gates) Greenberg. Dear brother of the late Eva Richmond. Loving grandfather of Eric Greenberg.

Proud United States Marine Corps Veteran. Member of the “Odd Fellows” Noble Grand Kearsarge Lodge #217-Swampscott. Past president of Temple B’Nai Israel, Revere. Former Commissioner of Revere Housing Authority and former Treasurer for 20 years. Lover of Aruba, calling it his “Second home.”

Private graveside services will be held due to the COVID-19 crisis. Interment will be held in the B’Nai Israel Beechmont Cemetery, Everett.

Contributions in Hank’s memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Arrangements were handled by Torf Funeral Service, Chelsea. Visit torffuneralservice.com for an online guestbook.