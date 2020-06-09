Manuel S. “Manny” Golov, 70, of West Palm Beach, Fla., and Nantucket, formerly of Swampscott and Boston, died suddenly on June 2, 2020 in Bishopville, S.C. He was the beloved husband of Karen (Starr) Golov and, as high school sweethearts, they shared 51 years of marriage.

Manny followed his family legacy and served families at Stanetsky Memorial Chapels in Brookline, Canton, and Salem, and later at Riverside-Stanetsky in Delray Beach, Fla. Manny touched many lives in his lifelong career in funeral service and was known for his sense of humor and ability to tell a story like no other.

Manny is survived by his dear wife Karen; his beloved son Brett and his wife Kristen of West Palm Beach, Fla.; loving brothers James Golov and his wife Amy of Wayland, and Peter Golov and Amy Casper of Newton; loving sister Suzanne LeVine of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and the late Marjorie Golov. Other family members include his beloved sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Wendy and Jeff Baker of Brookline, and many nieces and nephews.

Donations in Manny’s memory may be made to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Dr. Michael Weinblatt Fund, Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., Boston MA 02116, or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.

Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, Brookline. For more information, to view the service, or to register in the on-line guestbook, visit stanetskybrookline.com.