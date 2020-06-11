Linda Lerner passed away at the age of 81 on June 9, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She had a zest for life and managed to get the best out of every day, and shared her enthusiasm and successes with all of those around her. Joseph Lerner, her husband of 29 years, died in 1988. Her mother and father Hyman and Rose Rutstein and her sister Carolyn predeceased her.

Linda will be long remembered for her kindness and generosity by her three children and their spouses: Michael and Laurie Lerner, Richard and Jennifer Lerner, and Heidi and Charles Lauhon. She also leaves seven grandchildren and a great-grandchild: Joseph, Samantha, Sydney, Harry, Haley, Jack, Annabelle, and Jordan, as well as her younger sister and brother-in-law Sara and Marc Winer.

Private family services have been held in New York. Donations in Linda’s memory can be made to the Honoring our History- Brandeis National Committee -MS 122, 415 South St., Waltham, MA 02453.