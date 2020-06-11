Our sister and lifelong Salem resident Patti (Patricia) Marcus passed away on March 24, 2020, of Lymphoma.

She survived her sister Sheila Zucker and her husband Carl, and her brother Al Marcus and his wife Barbara, both originally of Salem, but for 50 or so years of Houston, Texas; her cherished nephews Matt, Todd, and Brad; and great-nieces and great-nephew Nicole, Megan, and Grant Zucker. One of Patti’s regrets was never to have met the newest member of our family, her thirteen-month-old great-niece Louise Naomi.

Patti retired after 35 years at M.I.T. She loved her retirement, cats (especially her beloved Sam), reading mysteries, dining, and spending time with cherished lifelong friends.

Patti loved Salem and the North Shore. She was a frequent visitor to Houston, but Salem always called her home, where she felt most complete.

When Patti began to decline, it was too late for any family to be with her. But we all talked to her when she felt up to conversation, Patti always asking about us, not wanting to dwell on herself. She was loved and she is missed.

There will be a memorial get-together at the Willows on June 20 a 10 a.m., at the Music Shell, celebrating her life. We’d love it if friends shared this time and their memories with us.