On May 10, 2020, Arnold “Arnie” Sokol passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family.

Cherished husband of Judie. Adored father of Robert, Kim, Lori and Paul, Lynne and Gary, and Michelle. Treasured Papa to Erica, Ryan, Cody, Sofia, Colton, Eli, Rafi, Shoshana, Lena, Micah, Laila, and Shevi.

Burial was held at Temple Beth Sholom Cemetery in Sarasota, Fla., on May 11.

Arnie requested that donations go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, or to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 1 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114.