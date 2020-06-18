Jake Hamburg, son of Holly and Phil Hamburg of Northbrook, IL and grandson of Lois and Bobby Kaplan of Marblehead and Sally and Roger Hamburg of South Bend, IN, graduated from Glenbrook North High School with top honors. In addition to being a member of the National Honor Society, Jake was named as a Glenbrook Scholar (given to those students with a GPA of 4.5 or higher out of 4.0), an Illinois State Scholar, and received the AP Scholars with Honors distinction, the GBN Science Achievement Award in Biology and the Illinois State Seal of Biliteracy in French.

He also received the Brandon Dann Rotstein Memorial Baseball Scholarship which is awarded to Glenbrook North varsity baseball seniors who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and sportsmanship, as well as the Temple Beth-El Matthew Schaefer Schwartz Tikkun Olam Scholarship Award which is awarded to a graduating high school senior who has made significant contributions to the Jewish Ideal of “helping to repair the world.” Jake spent his high school career as a Varsity Basketball and Baseball player, Glenbrook North math tutor and worked as a volunteer at the Keshet Adult Sunday School program. Jake will be attending the University of Wisconsin–Madison in the fall, where he will be focusing his studies on chemistry/pre-med.

Jake’s grandmother, Lois Kaplan, is the sales and marketing manager at the Jewish Journal.