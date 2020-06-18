Hebrew College honored more than 30 rabbis, cantors, and Jewish educators during virtual graduation ceremonies on June 7. The ceremony marks the 99th graduation in the College’s history, but the first to be held virtually.

This year’s graduates will work in Reform, Conservative and Independent synagogues, Hillels, and pastoral care settings across the United States and Canada. Greater Boston placements include Rabbi Mimi Micner, who is joining Temple Beth Torah in Holliston; Rabbi Talia Stein, who is joining Temple Sinai in Brookline; and Cantor David Wolff, who is joining Temple Beth Am in Framingham.

“My experience at Hebrew College has given me the tools to understand what values, what learning, what actions are important to me because they are important to me and not because someone else says they are important. I learned a lot of text, but most importantly, I learned how to authentically teach and live my Torah,” said Rabbi Talia Stein. “I am thrilled to be continuing my work at Temple Sinai in Brookline as their assistant rabbi. This community embodies what it means to be a kehilah shel hesed, a community of loving-kindness.”

The new rabbis include Jessica Sarah Goldberg, Gita Dalia Karasov, Noam Vered Raye Berl Lerman, Sam Luckey, Michal Sharon Micner, Sarah A. Noyovitz, Matthew Rubin Ponak, Rachel Amy Putterman, Talia Eve Stein and Rebecca Lee Weintraub. The new cantors are Jennifer Nicole Boyle, Rachel Slusky and David Daniel Wolff.