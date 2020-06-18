Jay M. Esterkes, 99, died peacefully at his home in Boca Raton, Fla., on June 14, 2020.

Jay was born in N.Y,, and grew up in Worcester. He met the love of his life, Rosalyn Sharaf from Swampscott, and spent 70 years in a wonderful, loving marriage. Jay and Roz raised their three children in Swampscott and eventually moved to Florida.

Jay went to Boston University and then went on to serve his country in the Army during WWII in Germany. Upon his return, he attended and graduated from BU Law School. Jay practiced law until deciding to go into the family business, Sharaf Machinery, with Roz’s father Morris.

Jay was a member of Temple Emanuel in Marblehead for over 50 years, where he was a dedicated member of the Jewish community.

An avid golfer until the age of 95, he was a member of Kernwood Country Club in Salem, as well as Indian Spring Country Club in Boynton Beach, Fla. Jay was a voracious reader and read at least three books a week, even at the age of 99.

Jay was a people person, universally loved by all who knew him. He loved to chat with anyone and anywhere. His fun-loving and endearing personality drew people to him as he had the ability to make you feel special and listened to. Jay’s smile could light up a room and his cup was forever full. Jay’s family cherished the time with him and he will be forever missed and remembered by all who knew him.

Jay is survived by his wife, Rosalyn; his children Jack, Jeffrey, and Amy Channen and her husband Steven; his grandchildren Michele, Matthew, Lindsey, and Rachel; and his brother David Esterkes.

Donations in Jay’s memory can be made to Jewish National Fund, or Trustbridge Hospice, 5300 East Ave., West Palm Beach, Fl 33407. Funeral services will be private in compliance with current COVID restrictions. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Jay’s memory to the charity of one’s choice.

