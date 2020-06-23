Martin “Marty” Fisher, 82, of Malden, entered eternal rest on June 20, 2020.

Mr. Fisher was born in Boston, son of the late Isaac and Leah Fisher, and was raised in Charlestown. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard right after high school, and then went on to a few different careers. His first was as a baker for many of the Jewish bakeries in the Greater Boston area. He was especially renowned for his ability to produce the perfect challah. Marty continued as a baker part-time for decades, while then going to work at the Charlestown Navy Yard. Eventually, he would take a position as a maintenance mechanic at the Sheraton Boston and then the Marriott Copley Place, where he was on the original team that opened the hotel, and where he eventually retired. During his retirement, he worked as a ticket taker at the AMC theater in Danvers.

He was also a Junior Vice Commander for the Jewish War Veterans in Malden and a member of the Brotherhood of Congregation Agudas Achim Ezrath Israel in Malden.

Marty was a lifelong Boston sports fan, especially the Bruins. One of his prized possessions was a puck he chased down at the old Garden during a Canadiens game in the 50’s. He also took a day off work in 1975 to stand in line for eight hours and get SRO tickets to the Red Sox vs. Reds World Series Game 7 for him and his then 12-year-old son. Marty claimed that a stranger offered him a month’s pay for the tickets as soon as he stepped away from the window, and although tempted, he did not sell the tickets knowing that both his son and Carlton “Pudge” Fisk would have been severely disappointed. Although the Sox didn’t win, it was a magnificent night for the father and son, who returned the favor 36 years later (although there were many games that they attended together during those years) when he took Marty to see the Bruins defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning at the new Garden in the 2011 Eastern Conference Finals on their way to winning the Stanley Cup. His replica Chara Cup Champ ring was another one of Marty’s prized possessions that he would love to show off to anybody who noticed.

He was the devoted husband of Elaine (Naseck), the love of his life, to whom he would have been married 60 years this October. Marty was the beloved father of Jay T. Fisher and Elise Fisher, and the dear brother of Barbara Kupelnick, Geraldine Brenner, the late Leonard Fisher, and Murray Fisher.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services and memorial week are private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Holocaust Museum in Washington, DC. Arrangements were handled by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden. For online condolences, visit goldmanfc.com.