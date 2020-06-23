Robert (Bob) Myerson, 82, of Marblehead, passed away on June 18, 2020 after a brief illness.

Bob was born in Everett to Isaac and Ada Myerson. He grew up in Chelsea and married the love of his life, Jacqueline (Jackie), also from Chelsea. Together, they lived and raised three boys in Marblehead, which remained their home through present day.

Bob’s interest in working with kids was fulfilled with a 40-year career teaching high school history in the Boston public school system. He had many remarkable stories of students, co-workers, and events of the times which remain inspiring to this day.

During summers in the 1970’s and 1980’s, Bob and Jackie and their sons could be found at Camp Glenn Ridge in Beverly for the 13 years they owned and operated the day camp. They offered a welcoming camp environment for campers and counselors, leaving a legacy of memorable experiences for many kids and teens. Bob was also a dedicated sports coach to his kids and for several years to the local CYO basketball league.

Many good times were enjoyed at Bob and Jackie’s lake house in New Hampshire with his family and friends. Relationships with family were a top priority as he maintained close ties with all his children and grandchildren.

Robert is survived by his wife Jackie; his boys David and his wife Michelle, Richard and his wife Cindy, and Peter and his wife Heather; and his grandchildren, Scott, Justin, Ezra, Josh, Lauren, Hannah, and Emily.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robert’s memory may be made to Success Boston. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.