Beverly Lasovick, 66, of Woburn, formerly of Lexington, entered eternal rest after a long illness on June 27, 2020.

Beverly was the proud mother of her beloved daughter Rayla Lasovick; the devoted sister of Jane (Bill) Norris of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., and Debbie (Norm) Ginsberg of Newton. She was also the loving aunt of Arianne and Ben Norris and Eric and Amy Ginsberg. Her dear parents were the late Arthur and Sarah Lasovick.

Raised in Medford, she graduated from Medford High School and then University of Massachusetts-Amherst with a major in human relations. Beverly was a human resources manager at Massachusetts General Hospital for many years. She settled in Lexington, where she raised her daughter.

Beverly’s effervescent personality was loving and joyful, with fast and life-long friendships; her many friends and family enjoyed her wit, sophistication, and loyalty. Her memberships included Temple Isaiah/Lexington, Hadassah, and various professional organizations.

Due to current health conditions, services were private. Donations in Beverly’s memory may be made to Temple Isaiah, 55 Lincoln St., Lexington, MA 02421, or M.S.P.C.A., 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. Arrangements were handled by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden. For online condolences, visit goldmanfc.com.