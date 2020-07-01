Rosalie Sussman had not seen her daughter, Gloria Dove, for over three months. When the Massachusetts Department of Health issued a no-visitors policy for assisted living and nursing homes throughout the state due to COVID-19, Rosalie, a resident of Cohen Florence Levine Estates, was unable to visit with her daughter and other family members. Although Gloria and Rosalie spoke two or three times a day, and saw each other via FaceTime and Zoom, it was not nearly the same as meeting in person. Thus, their first get-together in early June when outdoor visits were allowed was a special time for both.

“It was such a wonderful day,” said Gloria, who resides in Revere. “Even though we could not hug or kiss, it meant the world to be sitting across from her, seeing her smile and laugh. I missed that.”

Rosalie moved into Cohen Florence Levine Estates, operated by Chelsea Jewish Lifecare, in January of 2017 and has quickly become a beloved and admired resident. “We absolutely adore her,” said Yari Velez, Executive Director of Cohen Florence Levine Estates. “Rosalie is such a vital part of our community; she’s personable, friendly, warm and full of love.”

In appreciation of the hard-working staff, Gloria and Rosalie recently orchestrated a pizza party lunch for the entire staff.

“It was such a thoughtful gesture,” said Velez. “We were so touched by their show of support for us. These last few months have been challenging for everyone, and to know they care about the staff here makes us feel very appreciated.”

For Gloria, knowing her mom is happy provides her with a wonderful peace of mind. “The staff treats Rosalie like she is part of their family. What could be better?”