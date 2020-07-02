Dear Community Member,

It has been our privilege to serve this community for over 40 years, and I want to assure you that we are focused on our mission of keeping you connected during this time of dislocation. We hope to be able to continue with the same high quality journalism you have come to expect, with a focus on community members and local news.

However, these are unprecedented times for all of us and present a significant challenge for your Jewish Journal. We estimate that we will lose $150,000 of revenue by summertime due to lost advertising and having to postpone our annual Honorable Menschions Fundraising Gala. We are determined to carry on, but we cannot do it without your help.

As a community, you have always been generous, and we need your financial support now more than ever. There are numerous ways to donate – you can make a donation online at jewishjournal.org; donations can be mailed to Jewish Journal, P.O. Box 2089, Salem, MA 01970; and donations can also be made by calling the Journal at 978-745-4111. Every donation, small and large, is tax-deductible and will make a difference.

The Journal is published 29 times a year by a staff of just two full-time and five part-time employees. We are a lean and efficient organization, and have worked diligently to make the Journal financially resilient, which is why we are able to continue publishing right now.

We have already cut $50,000 in expenses from our budget and by the time you receive this paper we will have applied for the Government’s SBA Paycheck Protection Program. In short, we have eliminated anything that is not needed to keep the paper open and the presses running.

Your involvement is critical in helping the paper exist in its printed format. Although eliminating our paper presence and going digital would significantly reduce our costs, we feel it would disenfranchise many of our readers, especially those who have been with us since our inception, and we will do that only as a last resort. The Journal would not be the same if we could not hold it in our hands.

Our paper is the largest free Jewish publication in New England, and we are a critical link that connects the Jewish and the interfaith community. We hope we have earned your loyalty and that you feel, as we do, that our community would not be the same without The Jewish Journal.

We can’t do this alone. Please join us so we can continue to serve you.

How to donate to the Jewish Journal:

• Donate online at jewishjournal.org

• Call our office at 978-745-4111

• Send a donation to: Jewish Journal, P.O. Box 2089, Salem, MA 01970