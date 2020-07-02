Robert P. Rudolph, an attorney at Rudolph Friedmann LLP, is the recipient of the Anti-Defamation League’s Daniel R. Ginsberg National Leadership Award. The award recognizes outstanding young professionals for their leadership in the fight against anti-Semitism, racism and all forms of hate. Rudolph was presented with the award on June 7 during the ADL’s Virtual National Leadership Summit, which nearly 500 ADL leaders from across the country attended.

Rudolph‘s involvement with the ADL dates to high school where he served as an ADL Peer Trainer at The Governor’s Academy and as an intern at the ADL’s Boston office. After graduating from the ADL’s Glass Leadership Institute in 2013, Rudolph joined the ADL’s Associate Board, which he later co-chaired. In 2014, he traveled to Germany to represent the ADL in its partnership with the German government’s Germany Close-Up program. He has served on a number of the Associate Board’s working committees, co-chaired the ADL’s Young Leadership Celebration twice and received the 2015 Krupp Leadership Award from ADL New England. Rudolph currently serves on the ADL’s New England Regional Board and is a member of the Regional Board’s Nominating Committee.

Since 1995, the ADL has conferred the Daniel R. Ginsberg Leadership Award to outstanding candidates from around the country. The award is named after the late Daniel R. Ginsberg, a former New York Regional Board Chairman and ADL National Commissioner.