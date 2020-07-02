Steven “Stevie” Casper passed away on June 27, 2020 in his adopted home town of San Diego, Calif., with his sister Abby at his side.

Stevie was born in 1953 in Beverly. He was a 1971 graduate of Beverly High School and a 1975 graduate of UMass-Amherst. He lived in Derry, N.H., Holly Hills, N.C., and Tampa, Fla., before retiring to San Diego in 2015.

He was a lifelong Red Sox, Patriots, and Celtics fan, always rooting for them whenever they played in whatever town he was living in.

Stevie had at different times two different hairless cats, both of which he affectionately named “Hairy.”

He was predeceased by his parents Betty and George Casper. He leaves behind his brothers Dan (Rhonda) and Chaim (Susie), and his sister Abby, eight nephews and nieces, and 17 grand-nephews and nieces. Stevie also leaves behind his dear, lifelong friend Eric Cohen.