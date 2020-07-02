Temple Emanu-El of Haverhill is excited to welcome Rabbi Rachel Putterman as its Director of Congregational Learning, beginning July 1. Rabbi Putterman will inspire congregants’ connection to Judaism by leading the temple’s lifelong learning programs, working closely with Cantor Vera Broekhuysen, spiritual leader of Temple Emanu-El, and the adult education and religious school committees to strengthen educational opportunities for all ages. Rabbi Putterman will also provide pastoral care to congregants and will lead or co-lead services throughout the year.

“I’m so excited to be joining the Temple Emanu-El community. I’m really looking forward to getting to know everyone – even if virtually at first,” said Rabbi Putterman. “I hope to share my love of Judaism with the community in a way that resonates with members of all ages and backgrounds. Our tradition has a lot to teach us about contemporary issues, including how to cope during challenging times such as the one we’re living through right now.”

Rabbi Putterman was ordained by Hebrew College’s pluralistic rabbinical school in Newton, in June 2020. During rabbinical school, she served numerous communities including the Center for Small Town Jewish Life, Bowdoin College Hillel, Beth Israel Congregation in Bath, Maine, and Boston College Hillel. She has also held various positions at the Haddasah-Brandeis Institute, including scholar-in-residence and academic advisor to undergraduate and graduate students who were engaged in research projects related to Judaism and gender.

In her prior career as a public interest attorney, Rabbi Putterman represented domestic violence survivors in their family law cases. She lives in Boston with her husband and two daughters.