Elsie (Weiss) Marvit, 100, of Peabody, formerly of West Hartford, Conn., entered eternal rest on July 3, 2020.

Mrs. Marvit worked as bookkeeper for Bloomfield Hardware Store in Bloomfield, Conn., and was a member of the Temple Beth David Sisterhood in West Hartford, where she often sang and played piano. She was also a great cook, a Girl Scout Leader, an ardent afghan knitter, a lifetime member of Weight Watchers, and worked for them helping others reach their goals.

She was the devoted wife of the late Harry Marvit for almost 70 years; beloved mother of Janice and her late husband Dr. Kiva Skolnick and Marian Marvit; dear sister of Rose Schwartz and the late Beatrice Schwartz; adored grandmother of Daniel and his wife Susan Skolnick, Dr. Michael Skolnick and his wife Dr. Meghan Chiu, and Robert and his wife Suzanne Skolnick; cherished great-grandmother of Sophia, Maxwell, Lacey, Thomas, Joseph, Ceara, Devon, and Brandon; and the loving great-great-grandmother of Naiya Grace.

Graveside services were private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to a charity of one’s choice. For online condolences go to goldmanfc.com. Arrangements were handled by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.