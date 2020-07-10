Frances Roberta (Finegold) Golden, 77, of Lynnfield, formerly of Danbury, Conn., beloved wife of 58 years to Arthur Leon Golden, died at the Brigham & Women’s Hospital, Boston, on May 12, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Born in Bridgeport, Conn., and raised and educated in Danbury, she was the daughter of the late Sydney and Gertrude Finegold.

Frances was an avid Girl Scout; she had the opportunity to spend three months traveling around Europe and maintained relationships with her former troop. She was a Red Sox fan. She was a wonderful cook and loved to travel. In the past 15 years, she had been a supporter and fundraiser for the North Shore Shriners Children’s Transportation Fund.

Frances was a co-owner of 20/20 Eye Wear Inc., for 37 years with her husband. Frances absolutely loved her husband, children, and grandchildren.

Frances is survived by her children Lisa Deborah Arnett and her husband Paul, Cara Ruth Maney and her husband Joseph, and Beth Ann Golden and her husband James Kaltsounis. She was the dear sister of Rae Brier, Paula Zigman, and the late Leonard Noel Finegold. Loving grandmother of Sydni, Calle, Georgia, Madelyn, Gabrielle, Luke, and Nola. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, private graveside services were held.

Contributions in her memory maybe made to the North Shore Shriners Children’s Transportation Fund, c/o People’s United Bank, 3 Federal St., Danvers, MA 01923; please include in memory of Frances Golden. Arrangements were handled by Torf Funeral Service, Chelsea.