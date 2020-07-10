Sharleen Renee (Gardner) Carlsen, of Port St. John, Fla., and formerly of Peabody, entered into rest on July 4, 2020 at the age of 75.

Beloved wife of Paul Carlsen, with whom she shared 46 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Andrea Carlsen and David Carlsen and his wife Stephanie. Cherished grandmother of Keyani, Deven, and Kiyla Carlsen. The loving sister of Edward Gardner and his wife Marjorie. Dear daughter of the late Harry and Goldie (Kolsky) Gardner. Sharleen will also be deeply missed by many nieces and nephews.

Born on July 10, 1944, Sharleen grew up in Peabody, graduated from Peabody High School, and raised her family in Peabody. She worked at Jordan Marsh for many years and then went on to work in the family oil business, Monarch Oil. She then went on to work for Atlas Glen-Mor until her retirement.

Sharleen was a member at Temple Beth Shalom. She enjoyed knitting and was devoted to her grandchildren. She cherished her time with family and friends.

Due to regulation imposed by the Coronavirus pandemic, a private graveside service was held at Maple Hill Cemetery, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Sharleen’s memory to Hospice of St. Francis, Inc., 1250 Grumman Place, Titusville, FL 32780. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.