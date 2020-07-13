Gilbert “Gil” Goldenberg, 89½, of Swampscott, but “Forever A Header,” entered eternal rest on July 11, 2020 after a very brief illness.

Born in Boston, he owned and operated Pine Associates, Inc. for many years. Gil was the devoted husband of Barbara (Kulvin) for almost 67 years – wonderful years – and the beloved father of Marc and his wife Carol, David and his wife Diane, and the late Gina Goldenberg, daddy’s forever little girl. Adored grandfather of Mari and her husband Eric, Michael and his wife Jennie, Amy and her husband Gunther, Leah, and Gracie; cherished great-grandfather of Gabriel, Spencer, Hudson, Jordan, Samuel, Adeline, and Juliana; dear brother of the late Mildred Steinberg and Ralph Goldenberg; also survived by many nieces and nephews. He will always be remembered for his love of family, his many dear friends, his love of political debate, travel, and a NEW car.

Gil was a devoted fan of all Boston professional sports teams since his visit to “AMERICA’S MOST BELOVED BALLPARK” in the Spring of 1938. He was thrilled to have lived to see the Red Sox finally “WIN-IT-ALL.”

Services and memorial week are private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Gil’s memory may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel St., Suite 55, Newton, MA 02458, or to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Arrangements were handled by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden. For online condolences, go to goldmanfc.com.