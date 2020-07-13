Jane Shore passed away at the age of 85 on June 22, 2020 in Seattle, Wash. Formerly of Marblehead and Salem, Jane will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and love by her husband Syd Shore, children Mike, Dan, Nancy, and Jim and their spouses, grandchildren, and extended family. She will also be remembered for the love and dedication she showed to her parents Sophie and Ted (Baldy) Simons.

She was a remarkable role model and had a positive impact on everyone she came across. A former elementary school teacher, Jane constantly helped others and was happiest when lifting people up. She showed unconditional support and love for her family, and made a huge impact on her community. There is no shortage of people that fondly thought of Jane as their second mother. Her family is forever grateful for the example she set and for her generosity of spirit.

Jane brought her family closer together and they will remember the joyful summers visiting Sophie and Baldy in Salem with their cousins, our family in Canada, and numerous other family trips. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent here: Hand in Hand, or Teaching Tolerance (please mark the donation as TT for Jane Shore).