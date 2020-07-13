Sheldon Stone, of Swamp­scott, entered into rest on July 9, 2020 at the age of 85.

He was the beloved husband of the late Elaine (Zablatsky) Stone for 51 years before her passing in 2018. Devoted father of Eric Stone and his wife Gisela of Swampscott, and Gregory Stone of Miami, Fla.; cherished grandfather of Aaron, Jillian, and Courtney Stone; brother of Irene Gilberg and Bernard Stone; uncle of several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister-in-law Sharon Talbot, as well as his two brother-in-laws Seymour Zablatsky and Gerald Talbot. Dear son of (the late) Sheldon M. and Gertrude Stone.

Born on January 3, 1935, Sheldon grew up in Chelsea, and graduated from Chelsea High School. He was a real estate developer for many years before his retirement in 2007.

He cherished his time spent with family, friends, and respected colleagues and clients.

Due to regulation imposed by the Coronavirus pandemic, a private graveside service was held at Ahavath Achim Anshe Sfard, Lynn. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Sheldon’s memory to Temple Emanu-El, 393 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead, MA 01945.

Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.