Barbara (Levine) Eisenberg, 90, of Chelsea, formerly of Revere, entered eternal rest on July 16, 2020 after a brief illness.

Born in Boston, she was a resident of Revere for many years. Barbara was a retired employee for the City of Revere.

Devoted wife of Carl Eisenberg. Dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Melvin and Edith Levine, the late Albert and Gertrude Eisenberg, and Evelyn and the late Harry Beder. Beloved aunt of Ilene and Jonathan Cutler, Dianne and Burton Gesserman, Dr. Jerold Levine, Rhonda and Scott Marks, Dr. Mitchell Pressman, the late Carol Jacques, Ruth Pressman, the late Peter Pressman, and the late Kenneth Pressman. Cherished grandaunt of many grandnieces and grandnephews.

Due to current health conditions, services were private. Expressions of sympathy in Barbara’s memory may be donated to Dana Farber Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445, or Hebrew Senior Life, 1200 Centre St., Roslindale, MA 02131. Arrangements were handled by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden. For online condolences, go to goldmanfc.com.