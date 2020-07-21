Chad M. Richmond, 37, of Manchester, N.H., formerly of Peabody, entered eternal rest on July 20, 2020.

Born in Lynn, he was raised in Peabody, graduated from Peabody High School in 2001 and later Endicott College in 2005. Chad also worked as an internet salesperson for Strolid. Chad loved history, current events, and all sports, especially Boston teams.

He was survived by his loving parents Tamara “Tammy” (Dennis) and Barry C. Richmond, and his dear sister Michelle and her husband Robert St. Pierre. Chad had a special place in his heart for his adored niece and nephew Lilah and Landon St. Pierre. He was predeceased by his grandparents Elliot and Lois Dennis, and Milton and Lessie Richmond. He will also be missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Due to current health restrictions, services are private. Condolence calls may be made at the home of Michelle and Robert St. Pierre, 79 Burley St., Danvers, on Thursday 4-8PM and Friday 1-8PM. Masks are required, please respect social distancing. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Chad’s memory may be made to Granite Recovery Centers, 6 Manor Parkway, Salem, NH 03079. Arrangements were handled by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.